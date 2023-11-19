UFV Sports Saturday – Teams Went Three for Four

Fraser Valley – WBB: Cascades move to 6-0 with win over UBCO

For the second night in a row the UFV Cascades women’s basketball team got out to a first quarter lead as they picked up the weekend sweep over the UBC Okanagan Heat with the 87-59 win on Saturday at the UFV Athletic Centre.

The win boosts the Cascades to 6-0 to start the season, while the Heat drop to 2-4 so far.

The Cascades now head to Saskatchewan for a pair of games against the 2-2 Regina Cougars next Friday and Saturday. Both games can be seen live on Canada West TV.

MBB: Cascades hold on to pick up crucial weekend sweep

The UFV Cascades saw a fourth quarter lead dwindle, but for the second consecutive night managed to hold off the UBC Okanagan Heat as they picked up the 90-81 victory. With the win the Cascades get back to .500 at 3-3, while the Heat drop to 2-4.

The Cascades head on the road next Friday and Saturday to face off with the 4-0 Regina Cougars. Both games can be streamed live on Canada West TV.

WVB: Cascades overpower dinos to claim sixth straight win

The University of Fraser Cascades completed the weekend sweep with a 3-0 win over the University of Calgary Dinos women’s volleyball team Saturday evening in the Jack Simpson Gym.

The three sets varied in end scores as the teams went point for point until the last minutes, but the Cascades would come out on top, 26-24, 25-11, 25-19.

Fraser Valley now runs its win streak to six in a row, the last five of which have all been 3-0 sweeps. With Saturday’s straight sets win, 26-24, 25-11, 25-19, UFV now moves to 6-2 overall. Meanwhile, the Dinos fall to 3-5 in the early going.

The Cascades will return home as they host the UBC Thunderbirds at the UFV Athletic Centre on Nov. 24 and 25.

MVB: Shorthanded Cascades fall to Calgary

A short-handed University of the Fraser Valley men’s volleyball squad fell in straight sets to the University of Calgary Dinos (25-16, 25-14, 25-11) on Saturday night at the Jack Simpson Gym.

The Cascades were without the services of two of their most dynamic players on Saturday, as outside hitters Jonas Van Huizen and Nimo Benne did not participate, while middle Tyson Ardell was forced to leave the game in the opening set.

The Cascades were led offensively by Ryan Hampe who posted six kills from the middle. Eduardo Ferreira and Kyle Cook each had three for UFV. Calgary’s outside hitters Tyler Funk and Erik Godwin tied with a game-high 10 kills for the Dinos, while Louis Kunstmann contributed with nine.

Calgary is now 5-3 on the season, while Fraser Valley drops to .500 at 4-4 in Canada West play.

The Cascades return home next weekend for a matchup with the UBC Thunderbirds on Nov. 24 and 25.