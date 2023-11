Abbotsford – You are cordially invited to the Trethewey House Christmas Open House.

The “Arts and Crafts” style bungalow was built in 1920 by the Abbotsford Lumber Company.

The open house will be held on Saturday, December 2nd from 1pm – 4pm and it features their award-winning exhibit “The River People and the Land: Living within S’ólh Téméxw.

Facebook info is here