Sunday Morning – Coquihalla Highway Closed SB at Zopkios

Coquihalla – (Al Clarke) – UPDATE 11:30 AM Sunday November 19 – Crashed SUV closes Coquihalla Highway southbound at Zopkios.
Southbound lanes of the Coquihalla Highway have been closed Sunday morning at the Zopkios brake check due to a vehicle crash.
Webcam footage near Zopkios appears to show a vehicle on its side, and emergency crews on the scene.
According to DriveBC, an assessment is in progress.
