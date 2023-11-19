Skip to content

Sunday Morning – Coquihalla Highway Closed SB at Zopkios

Envrionment
Coquihalla – (Al Clarke) – UPDATE 11:30 AM Sunday November 19 – Crashed SUV closes Coquihalla Highway southbound at Zopkios.

Southbound lanes of the Coquihalla Highway have been closed Sunday morning at the Zopkios brake check due to a vehicle crash.

Webcam footage near Zopkios appears to show a vehicle on its side, and emergency crews on the scene.

According to DriveBC, an assessment is in progress.

2023 Coquihalla Highway Southbound at Zopkios – Drive BC – Al Clarke November 19

