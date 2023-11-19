Harrison Hot Springs to Receive $15K from Victoria for Age-Friendly Action Plan

Harrison – Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon says a new grant will benefit seniors and help them live active, socially engaged and independent lives by making Harrison Hot Springs more age-friendly.

“The choice to age-in-place is something that I wish for all seniors across British Columbia, and it’s great to see the Village of Harrison Hot Springs taking action to keep seniors engaged with the community, active, and healthy right here at home,” said Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent. “Collaborating with municipalities on initiatives like this allows us to support amazing local ideas that make communities better places to live.”

Harrison Hot Springs will receive $15,000 to implement ideas identified in the previously developed Age-Friendly Action Plan. The plan will focus on providing an environment for their community to age-in-place while living active, socially engaged, independent lives.

Through the Age-friendly Communities (AFC) Program, a total of $500,000 in age-friendly grants are being awarded across 25 communities in B.C. this year, with 6 Indigenous communities being among the grant recipients. The AFC Program is a partnership between the provincial government and BC Healthy Communities Society (BCHC), which is a provincewide not-for-profit organization that facilitates the ongoing development of healthy, thriving and resilient communities.

The New Democrat government continues to make BC more age-friendly, through the Age-friendly BC Strategy, in collaboration with key stakeholders, to engage, strengthen and support communities to prepare for an aging population that can age actively in place.

FYI: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HLTH0142-001809