Fraser Valley – The Spartan Swim Club Chilliwack had a strong showing at the BC School Sports Eastern Valley Zone Meet November 17-18 at the Nanaimo Aquatic Centre.

126 reams were in the tournament.

Congratulations to Amya Carlson, Emma Enns, Sophie MacNeil and Calli Saunders for receiving the JR Girls aggregate banner for their school, GW Graham, and Myriam Hickey for receiving the SR Girls aggregate for her school, Yale Secondary.