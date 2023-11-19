A Heavy Load to Carry: National Addictions Awareness Week – November 19 to 25

Ottawa – This week the Canadian Counselling and Psychotherapy Association (CCPA) recognizes National Addictions Awareness Week, occurring November 19 to 25.

Across Canada, between 2016 and 2022 there was an average of 20 deaths per day caused by opioid toxicity.1 Men experience the highest rates of opioid overdoses in Canada.2 Trade workers are more impacted by substance use and addiction than other fields of work.3

Since injury and pain are common in the trades, workers often use alcohol or other substances to cope with pain. Pain relief is one way people get introduced to opioids. In western culture men are taught to avoid their feelings and deal with their problems alone. Because of this, men are often less likely to ask for help when they need it.

“Reaching out for help is not a sign of weakness. It takes strength to reach out for help. Recovery from substance misuse often requires counselling and substance reduction support. Learning to use healthier forms of coping is possible but the journey will look different for everyone.” said Carrie Foster, CCPA President.

For more information on the impacts of the opioid overdose crisis in Canada on men in the trades, visit Canada.ca/EaseTheBurden

Canadian Certified Counsellors are highly qualified and specialized mental health professionals providing counselling and psychotherapy services, including substance use management. If you are questioning or are struggling with substance use, contact a Canadian Certified Counsellor today to get the help you need. To learn more and find a counsellor near you, please visit the CCPA directory of Canadian Certified Counsellors across Canada at https://www.ccpa-accp.ca/find-a-canadian-certified-counsellor/