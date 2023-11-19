2023 Chilliwack Rotary Christmas Parade Route and Information

Chilliwack – It all started 10 years ago, in 2013.

The Rotary Clubs in Chilliwack partnered with the City of Chilliwack to create a one-of-a-kind annual tradition for the first Saturday of every December.

An event like this takes a lot of work and collaboration! It is with special thanks to the following Rotary Clubs that we can hold this event:

The Rotary Club of Chilliwack-Fraser

The Rotary Club of Chilliwack

The Rotary Club of Chilliwack Rotary After Hours

If you can’t make it downtown, you will be able to watch the parade via live stream on the chillTV YouTube Channel.

Start time on December 2 is 5:30PM