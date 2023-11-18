UFV Sports Friday – Wins for Volleyball and Basketball

Fraser Valley – WBB: Fast starting Cascades pick up fifth straight win

The UFV Cascades women’s basketball team got off to a blistering start as they took down the UBC Okanagan Heat 76-49 to move to 4-0 so far this season. The Heat drop to 2-3 with the result.

The Cascades get set to host the UBC Okanagan Heat in the rematch on Saturday at the UFV Athletic Centre. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. and UFV Students attend for free with a valid student ID. Tickets can be purchased online at gocascades.ca/tickets, and the game can also be seen live on canadawest.tv.

MBB: Cascades survive fourth quarter to pick up win over Heat

The UFV Cascades saw a 15-point lead evaporate in the fourth quarter, but found a way to hold on for the 83-80 victory on Friday over the UBC Okanagan Heat. The result sees both teams move to 2-3 on the season.

The Cascades host the Heat once again on Saturday at the UFV Athletic Centre. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m., and UFV Students attend for free with a valid student ID. Tickets can be purchased online at gocascades.ca/tickets, and the game can also be seen live on canadawest.tv.

WVB: Fisher picks up 42 assists as Cascades pick up fifth consecutive victory

The University of Fraser Cascades came up with the key plays in the clutch moments for a 3-0 win over the University of Calgary Dinos women’s volleyball team Friday evening from the Jack Simpson Gym.



The Cascades met a strong resistance in Calgary, with all the sets coming right down to the wire, but it was UFV that was able to find a way in all three in the win, 25-21, 25-23, 25-21.



The Cascades have now won 15 consecutive sets as they pick up their fifth straight win – and fourth straight sweep – to improve to 5-2 on the season. Meanwhile, the loss snaps a three-game win streak for Calgary, now falling to 3-4 on the year.



Reigning U SPORTS Player of the Year Gabrielle Attieh led the way with 15 kills and 10 digs. Lauren Attieh tied her sister for the game high with 15 kills to go with six digs. Kinna Fisher dished out 42 assists in the three-set win to go with 13 digs in an impressive performance at setter.

The two teams are right back at it Saturday at 5:30 p.m. PT following the conclusion of the men’s game.

MVB: Jonas Van Huizen leads in kills as Cascades take five-set thriller in Calgary

In an instant classic that featured two high-powered Canada West teams, the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades outlasted the University of Calgary Dinos on Friday evening in the Jack Simpson Gym.

Fraser Valley claimed the first two sets, only to see the Dinos roar back to take it to five, before the Cascades found a way to grind it out in the fifth, 26-24, 25-15, 23-25, 23-25, 16-14.

Both teams came out ready to go right from the start. Neither team was able to create any separation, with things knotted up at 24-24. But a kill by J. Van Huizen and a Cascades block was all that was needed to give UFV the first set.

Saturday’s rematch is scheduled for 4 p.m. PT, once again from the Jack Simpson Gym.