Pacific Junior Hockey League Roster for Prospects Game – November 28 in Kamloops

Kamloops/Fraser Valley – The British Columbia Hockey Conference announced Friday, the Pacific Junior Hockey League Roster that will compete in the second annual BCHC Prospects Game on Tuesday, November 28th at the McArthur Park Arena in Kamloops.

The PJHL’s roster selection process has been guided by Head Coach Aldo Bruno, Assistant Coaches Andy Liboiron and Cullen Revel, and Operation Managers Derek Bedard, Will Kump and Clayton Robinson over the past month. Prospects Game rosters are composed primarily of 2006- and 2007-born players, with a maximum of six 2005-born players eligible to be selected.

The PJHL’s Top Prospects Bus will travel to Kamloops from Chilliwack on Monday, November 27th where they will practice and attend an event banquet prior to the game the next day. The 2023 BCHC Top Prospects Game will face off at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, November 28th and will be broadcast on Flo Hockey.

Click here to download: 2023 PJHL Team BCHC Roster Kamloops