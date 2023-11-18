Freezing Rain for Coquihalla, Hope-Princeton Saturday Night into Sunday

Coquihalla/Highway 3 – From Environment Canada – 5:09 AM PST Saturday 18 November 2023

Local freezing rain and ice pellets are expected late tonight through early Sunday morning. Location: Boundary, West Kootenay, Kootenay Lake, North and Central Okanagan – including Vernon and Kelowna, Shuswap, Nicola, Similkameen, Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass, Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Kamloops.

Starting around midnight Saturday night through early Sunday morning, Slippery surfaces may cause travel hazards.

A frontal system will move across the BC interior Saturday night and Sunday. Warm air aloft with lingering cold air in valleys will create localized patches of ice pellets and freezing rain across the region during the night. As the warm air aloft retreats in the early hours of Sunday morning, precipitation will change to light snow. The snow will end or taper to showers later on Sunday.