BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund Dropping $1.3Million for Four Valley Projects

Fraser Valley/Victoria – Through the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund (BCMJF), the Government of B.C. is investing more than $1.3 million toward four projects in the region that will see local businesses grow and create new jobs, including:

Abbotsford – Dynamic Windows and Doors Ltd. will receive as much as $755,000 to purchase and install automated equipment and integrate new technology into its production to help the company meet its growing market demand, make it feasible to keep production here in B.C., support existing jobs and create nine new jobs;

Abbotsford – Tiger Tool International Inc. will receive as much as $220,000 to purchase and install two new machines to enable high-precision production of tools and equipment to diversify its product offerings, while supporting existing jobs and creating three new jobs;

Aldergrove – Western Wood Preservers Ltd. will receive as much as $300,000 to expand and renovate its processing facility, which aims to double production of treated lumber, improve fabrication and move to year-round operations, while protecting existing jobs and creating seven new ones; and

Agassiz – Power Wood Corp. will receive as much as $50,000 to complete business planning, technical drawings and an engineering plan to build a new thermal modification facility. This would allow it to make use of new fibre sources and double its production capacity of specialty wood products, such as siding, panelling and trim, while potentially creating 44 jobs through this future capital project.

The BCMJF supports for-profit organizations to plan and launch shovel-ready, high-value industrial and manufacturing projects that will bring direct benefits and stable, family-supporting jobs to communities while driving clean and inclusive growth throughout the province.

Learn about the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund: https://gov.bc.ca/ManufacturingJobsFund

Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent – “Support from the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund is helping businesses like Power Wood Corp create good, well-paying jobs in our communities. Investments in value-added manufacturing are critical to creating a more diverse and sustainable economy.

John Mathews, president and CEO, Dynamic Windows and Doors Ltd. – “The support offered by the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund is assisting our ongoing investment in product and process development in Abbotsford, which is critical to our ongoing pursuit of excellence in manufacturing. As an exporting company, our contribution to the B.C. economy is significant and we’re grateful for this support which assists us in maintaining growth and securing employment for British Columbians.”

Chris Carter, director, Western Wood Preservers Ltd. – “Western Wood Preservers is pleased to have been selected as a recipient of the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund. The funds are expediting the company’s plan to enhance its treating facility, which will result in increased employment to handle the increase in production capacity. Given the reduction in available fibre, our facility improvements will help extend the life of more wood products through pressure treating.”

Jake Power, president and managing director, Power Wood Corp. – “Power Wood is very supportive of the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund and grateful to be selected as a recipient. We are using the funds to prepare a business case to demonstrate projected costs and benefits of a capital investment in our Agassiz plant. It is giving us the tools we need to partner with the surrounding community and First Nations to build more sustainable, value-added operations in the District of Kent.”