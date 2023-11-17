Film Industry in Abbotsford Bouncing Back

Abbotsford – Now that the SAG and Writers strike in the Hollywood film industry is over, comes the return of shows. How did that affect “Abbywood” let alone “Hollywood North”?

FVN put the question to Abbotsford Economic Development and City Hall.

While the City of Abbotsford did see a slowdown in US-based filming permits during the film strikes, non-SAG, Canadian production/content and SAG approved independent productions continued to drive business to Abbotsford.

In 2022, the City issued 70 film permits and recorded over 303 film days at 160 locations, which had a total economic impact of $2.16M.

So far this year, we’ve already permitted 58 productions with 298 production dates at 123 locations, which had a total economic impact of $2.432M.

With the strikes over, we are now starting to see a pick-up in film scouting and permitting for US productions in the City of Abbotsford and our team is eager to help crews get the productions underway.

More to come.