City of Chilliwack Food Trucks and Fireworks Festival – Saturday November 18

Chilliwack – You’re invited to join the City of Chilliwack for the Food Trucks and Fireworks Festival on Saturday, November 18 in Townsend Park (45130 Wolfe Road)! Weather permitting, the event and food trucks will open at 6 pm, with live music starting at 6:15 pm, and fireworks at 7 pm.

“This year is the 150th anniversary of the incorporation of the City of Chilliwack, and to date we’ve marked the occasion with public art, free swims and skates,” said Mayor Popove. “Now, we’re pleased to invite everyone out to our final community event.”

More than ten food trucks will be available for attendees to purchase food, and two bands will take the stage during the event. Food trucks will be in the paved parking lot and the stage and fireworks show will be in Townsend Field A. Members of the public are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs to enjoy the show.

Parking is available at the Chilliwack Coliseum or the gravel lot off of Wolfe Road on a limited basis. Please consider carpooling or other forms of transportation to get to this event. While this family-friendly event is for all ages, fireworks can cause stress to some pets, so residents are asked to keep pets safe at home.

This event will be held weather permitting. Anyone interested in attending this event is encouraged to check chilliwack.com/150Events for updates regarding the Food Trucks and Fireworks Festival.