Chilliwack Fire – Attic Fire on Silver Avenue

Chilliwack – On Thursday evening ( November 16) Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a residential structure fire in the 46000 block of Silver Avenue.

Approximately 30 Firefighters responded to the scene and discovered a single-family home with flames and smoke visible on the roof at the rear of the home. Crews were able to limit damage to the attic and roof area of the home.

No on was hurt and all the occupants were able to safely exit the home.

This fire is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department.

