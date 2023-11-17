Skip to content

Boil Water Advisory for Hope – Presence of E. coli Bacteria

Hope – Recent testing has revealed the presence of E. coli bacteria in our water supply, dated November 17, 2023, within the highlighted area on the attached map. This bacterial contamination poses health risks, especially for vulnerable groups such as infants, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

District of Hope is actively collaborating with Fraser Health to resolve this issue swiftly. Please keep an eye on our website (www.hope.ca) and social media for further updates.

For more information on disinfecting drinking water – https://www.healthlinkbc.ca/…/disinfecting-drinking-water

