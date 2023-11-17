2023 Winners for Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards

Abbotsford – On Thursday night, the 27th annual Abbotsford Business Excellence Awards recognized winners in 12 categories at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Centre.

2023 BUSINESS EXCELLENCE AWARD WINNERS

Home Based Business Excellence Award: Fraser Valley Basket Co.

• Sponsored by Blackwood Building Centre

Fraser Valley Basket Co. initially started off as a business creating closing gifts for local realtors, and it has now blossomed into a business where Kristie creates baskets for many different occasions.

Tourism Excellence Award: Maan Farms Market & Estate Winery

• Sponsored by Tourism Abbotsford

A small immigrant family arrived in Abbotsford to start a farm to provide for their family and over the past 40-plus years have turned this once small family operation into a world-class farm tourist destination.

Manufacturing and Production Excellence Award: BE Power Equipment

• Sponsored by Business Development Bank of Canada

Braber Equipment was founded in 1969 by Bill Braber. In 1991, Bill’s son, Nick Braber, created BE Pressure Supply and quickly became Canada’s largest manufacturer of pressure washers. Under Nick’s leadership, BE Pressure grew to four global manufacturing facilities. In 2018 the company name was changed to BE Power Equipment. Today, the third-generation owner is Curtis Braber.

Agricultural and Agri-Business Excellence Award: Aright Greentech Canada Ltd.

• Sponsored by MNP

Aright Greentech is a 100 per cent woman-owned company owned by Tanya Mehta. With a total area of 2.39 acres and a total project value of $8 million, their facility cultivates, distributes and markets fresh produce. Aright Greentech embarks on creating resilient food systems that are not only environmentally and economically sustainable but also socially just for future generations.

Consumer Services Excellence Award: Hugs in a Mug Coffee Bistro

• Sponsored by Sevenoaks Shopping Centre

Hugs in a Mug Coffee Bistro is an independently owned and operated. They opened their doors in August 2020 with the goal of becoming a community coffee shop where people feel comfortable and at home. They support local schools, charities and organizations with donations of baked goods, gift certificates, meeting space and on-site support for their events.

Indigenous Business of the Year Award: Wingerz Food Truck

• Sponsored by the University of the Fraser Valley

Metis owned and operated, Wingerz Food Truck is a family-run serving mainly the Abbotsford/Mission/Chilliwack area. They also venture to areas such as Delta, Surrey, Maple Ridge and beyond. In addition to fresh wings and fries, their sauces are homemade, packaging containers are compostable, and “keep the change” tips and donations are donated to local charities.

Entrepreneur of the Year Award: Brian Neufeld

• Sponsored by Fortis BC

Zone Garage Fraser Valley is a floor-coating specialist business. They provide coatings for concrete or wood flooring and can do everything from airplane hangars to bathrooms to countertops to the garage floor in as little as 24 hours.

Non-Profit Organization of the Year Award: The Reach Gallery Museum

• Sponsored by Reimer Hardwoods Ltd.

As the only professionally operated public art gallery in the Fraser Valley, The Reach plays a key role in the development of regional arts practitioners and audiences. The Reach is vital to the preservation and research of community history, holding significant artifact and archival collections and providing historical resources and programming for audiences of all ages. It is now in its second decade.

The Business of Doing Good Award: Abbotsford Restorative Justice and Advocacy Association

• Sponsored by Prospera Credit Union.

The Abbotsford Restorative Justice and Advocacy Association brings restorative practices to our community in four main programs – restorative justice, restorative action, restorative mentoring and community restorative practice. Programs focus on addressing conflict between community groups, allowing participants the opportunity to have a voice in the issues that affect them.

New Business of the Year: Prestige Physiotherapy and Sports Medicine

• Sponsored by KPMG

Over the past two years, Prestige team has grown to more than 18 physiotherapists, massage therapists, kinesiologists and administration staff. Their team takes the time to listen to and understand individual needs, performing thorough assessments, creating personalised treatment plans, and ensuring that they are able to help as many patients as possible.

Established Business of the Year: Blackwood Building Centre

• Sponsored by The Abbotsford News

Blackwood Building Centre has a range of products carefully selected for home renovation, repair, and maintenance projects, including lumber, paint, hand and power tools, plumbing and electrical supplies, and all manner of building materials. They have been in the community for the last 53 years.

The Company of Young Professionals and Entrepreneurs Award: Amanda Mango

• Sponsored by RBC Royal Bank

Amanda Mango is not only the owner of Home By Mango – the online store that provides everything from bath and body products to ecofriendly items, home decor, baking mixes and more – she is also the host and organizer of The Mango Market in Abbotsford. This outdoor monthly market features more than 50 local artisans, food trucks and entertainment.

