2023 Downtown Abbotsford Winter Jubilee Starts Saturday November 18 – Tree Lighting at 7 PM

Abbotsford – Winter Jubilee starts this weekend.

Join Downtown Abbotsford on Saturday, November 18th from 4-8:30 PM for this amazing event that will bring the community together. It’s a great way to get into the festive spirit before December!

Road Closure Alert: There will be a road closure in effect from 11:00am to 11:30pm on Saturday, November 18th. The road closure encompasses Montrose Avenue from South Fraser Way to George Ferguson Way, and Essendene Avenue from Pauline Street to Gladys Avenue.

Here are some highlights of the event

4:00 PM: Abby Middle All-Stars

4:45 PM: MEI Chamber Singers

6:30 PM: Santa March with the MEI Marching Band

7:00 PM: Tree lighting with Lions Gate Chorus (psst… the only tree lighting in Abbotsford!)

7:45 PM: Topaz

