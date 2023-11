Mission – Mission firefighters are still on scene for a commercial structure fire in a vacant building on Lougheed Highway, across from the Best Western.

The first truck reported the building was fully engulfed in fire, and a defensive attack was established.

The neighbouring business suffered minor fire damage, thanks to actions of the first-in crews.

The fire started in the early morning hours of November 16.

An investigation with RCMP is underway.

More to come.