Christmas Season Tradition – Abbotsford Pilots Teddy Bear Toss – November 24

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Pilots continue their Christmas tradition with their 23rd annual Teddy Bear Toss at MSA Arena on Friday, November 24.

The Pilots host the Mission City Outlaws with a 7:30PM puck drop.

As per custom, fans are encouraged to bring stuffed animals to throw on the ice after the Pilots score their first goal of the game.

All donations will go towards the Abbotsford/Mission Salvation Army and the Angel Tree program.

Donations of non-perishable food items will be collected at the door.

The game also includes a performance by the Salvation Army’s Cascade Christmas Brass.