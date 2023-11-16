Brand New Abbotsford Filmed Holiday Movies on Hallmark Channel

Abbotsford – OK, original plots aside (Boy meets girl in small town etc etc etc)……

Did you know that Abbotsford is a hot spot for filming in BC? You may have seen a few reindeer, elves or even Santa Claus around the community at odd times of the year.

Now is the time to see what that was all about with Abbywood’s Countdown to Christmas!

From now till December 17th, watch brand new Abbotsford filmed holiday movies on the Hallmark channel: www.hallmarkchannel.com/christmas

November 24th: Holiday Rack

November 30th: Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas

December 8th: Magic in Mistletoe

December 16th: Sealed with a List

December 17th: Friends and Family Christmas

SPOILER ALERT – Boy and girl fall in love …….