AbbyPD Investigation of Privacy Breach Involving On-Line Media Site

Abbotsford – On Tuesday November 14th, 2023, the Abbotsford Police Department (AbbyPD) and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) became aware of an unauthorized display of a sensitive law enforcement intelligence document on an on-line media site.

This site was NOT FVN, abby TV nor chillTV.

The information in the document was intended to be used as part of the overall response to the ongoing and violent British Columbia Gang Conflict (BCGC). The AbbyPD wishes to stress the inclusion of individuals within this document does not necessarily indicate they are related to the BCGC or involved in any illegal activity.

Since becoming aware of the information breach, the AbbyPD together with partner agencies, have identified how the information became compromised, had the document removed from the on-line media site, and are actively connecting with those who may have been impacted by this release of information.

There is no information to indicate the privacy breach originated from within the AbbyPD. An investigation has been initiated by the RCMP, proactive notifications to the appropriate privacy and oversight commissions have been conducted, and an assessment of information dissemination practices are underway.

At this time, there is no information to indicate an increased risk to public safety stemming from the unauthorized release of information. As the investigation is underway, we will not be making any further comment at this time