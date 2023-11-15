Skip to content

November 15, 2023 Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS”for Chilliwack

Chilliwack – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

JATTANA, Ramandeep

Age: 30

Height: 5’9” ft

Weight: 177lbs

Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Assault Causing Bodily Harm

Warrant in effect: October 24, 2023

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

CLENDENNING, Sean

Age: 43

Height: 6’3” ft

Weight: 186lbs

Hair: Brown/Blonde
Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Possess Firearm without License

Warrant in effect: November 14, 2023

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

