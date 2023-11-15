November 15, 2023 Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS”for Chilliwack

Chilliwack – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
JATTANA, Ramandeep
Age: 30
Height: 5’9” ft
Weight: 177lbs
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Assault Causing Bodily Harm
Warrant in effect: October 24, 2023
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack
CLENDENNING, Sean
Age: 43
Height: 6’3” ft
Weight: 186lbs
Hair: Brown/Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Wanted: Possess Firearm without License
Warrant in effect: November 14, 2023
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack