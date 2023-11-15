Jim Byrnes at Bozinni’s – Saturday December 9

Chilliwack – From Bozinni’s – It feels like just yesterday but it was actually 2015 when we started this crazy idea of presenting shows in such a small venue but here we are hitting another milestone. Do we have 400 more in us? Probably not, so please join us, and the best group of music fans on the planet for one – or three of the shows left on the 2023 calendar.

Bozzini’s 400’th show

Featuring the legendary Jim Byrnes accompanied by Simon Kendall

w/ Special Guest Jana Seale

Saturday Dec 9

Early Show doors 4:00 Show 5:30 tix $ 43.75

Late Show doors 8:00 show 9:00 tix $ 45.75

Winner of multiple Juno, Maple Blues and Canadian Folk Music awards, legendary blues musician Jim Byrnes will be accompanied by Simon Kendall the Jessie and Genie Award winning composer/producer/performer of Doug and the Slugs fame for an array of music with evocative, smoky vocals.

Jim Byrnes: guitars

Simon Kendall: piano