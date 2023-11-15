Chilliwack School School District 33 and Chilliwack Minor Hockey Combining for Community Kids Program

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Minor Hockey Association announced that School District 33 and Chilliwack Minor Hockey have joined forces to create more opportunities for the success of our community’s kids. A heartfelt thank you to Chris Reitsma, District Coordinator for Work Experience Programs at Chilliwack School District #33, and Darrell Bedford, Public Director for Chilliwack Minor Hockey Association!

Acknowledging Partners: Chris Reitsma, District Coordinator – Work Experience Programs, Chilliwack School District #33

Darrell Bedford, Public Director, Chilliwack Minor Hockey Association.

https://www.chilliwackminorhockey.com/article/85815?fbclid=IwAR3OOlfs8DodiLL7sQi5bKdevr4RZibUSA76ovGdQ4w_4HHVkuN7YoenVMo

How to Get Involved: Visit the link above and reach out to your school’s Work Experience Coordinator. Embrace the chance to join the Chilliwack Minor Hockey Association and explore the numerous opportunities available.

Contact your Schools Work Experience coordinator.