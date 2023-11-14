Winter Fantasia at Chilliwack Cultural Centre – December 4

Chilliwack — Magical arrangements, beautifully evocative songs and a breathtaking exuberance will take you on an exhilarating ride through a colourful repertoire, whisking you into a winter wonderland this winter! On December 4, Chilliwack’s own artistic groups invite you to join them for a spirited and heartwarming adventure in Winter Fantasia.

This unique performance brings together orchestras, ensembles, choirs and more from Chilliwack, to tell the beautiful story “The Christmas Wish” by Per Breiehagen and Lori Evert. The evening will feature: Chilliwack Youth Orchestra, Fraser Valley Children’s Choir, Voces Giovntu, Cascadia Wind Ensemble, Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra members, Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra Chorus, and Philomusica Chorus.

“Winter Fantasia will see a variety of local ensembles and choirs come together to perform a concert that will include the telling of a Christmas story titled The Christmas Wish,” explains the Chilliwack Cultural Centre’s Executive Director Jean-Louis Bleau. “Bringing these groups together has been a wonderfully exciting challenge, resulting in one of the largest instrumental ensembles that has likely ever appeared on the HUB International Theatre Stage!”

“The performance will showcase each individual ensemble and choir highlighting all of our local talent. When all these musicians and singers come together the sound is amazing!” Continues Jean-Louis. “To top things off we will share a delightful story about a girl who decides she needs to help Santa at Christmas. She is guided on her way to find Santa Claus by a variety of animals including a huge polar bear! As the story is being told beautiful stunning image documenting her journey will be projected, and the musical ensembles will punch the drama of the story with selected works.”

Jean-Louis finishes, “Pulling this together is no small feat but we are all excited to be coming together to do something of this scale for the first time here in Chilliwack. This is a show for the whole family and definitely a new holiday tradition not to be missed.”

This lively blend of music, story and pictures will put an unforgettable spin on your Christmas season. The stunning performances by these beloved groups from the community are coming just in time to set the mood for the holiday season – but tickets are going fast so be sure to get yours soon!

Winter Fantasia is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on December 4, 2023 at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $32, with discounts for those in our Patron Programs (15% off for Joy Years, 15% off for Explore the Arts Red, 10% off for Explore the Arts Discovery, $15 tickets for U29, and $10 tickets for Bandits), and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Winter Fantasia’s presenting sponsor is Envision Financial. Additional sponsors include: The Chilliwack Progress, Wagner Appliances, Algra Brothers; District 1881, Clearly Local Media, Baker Newby, The British Columbia Arts Council, The City of Chilliwack, and The Province of British Columbia.