Potential Expansion of Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre

Langley/Aldergrove – Township of Langley Council voted to direct staff to begin considering a potential expansion of the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre (ACUCC).

“Once again, this Council is taking action to get ahead of growth before it becomes too challenging for our residents. We’ve undertaken engagement from the public and got a long list of great ideas. I look forward to seeing some potential next steps from staff.” – Mayor Eric Woodward

“I’m excited to see this, as a member of the task force several years ago. It’s a great opportunity for Aldergrove and I look forward to seeing concepts and potential expansion options. I know the community will be excited.” – Councillor Steve Ferguson

Township of Langley completed the Aldergrove Gateway Public Engagement regarding 27030 Fraser Highway and its potential for the expansion of the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre in the spring and summer of 2022. Within the public consultation completed for an “Aldergrove Gateway” expansion project adjacent to the community centre, several common community requests, ideas, themes and options emerged, from restaurant and commercial uses to recreation and community indoor and outdoor spaces, to housing options.

