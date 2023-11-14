Fraser Valley Comedy Present Jest Ladies Comedy featuring Katie-Ellen Humphries & Kate Belton – November 18

Chilliwack – Fraser Valley Comedy present Jest Ladies Comedy featuring Katie-Ellen Humphries (https://www.katie-ellen.com) & Kate Belton!

Hosted by Nic Enright-Morin!

Also special performances by: Katrina Bennett & Megan Milton & Ellen Bradley-Cheung at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre in the Rotary Hall Studio. Doors Open at 7pm. 18+ Explicit language and subjects. (lineup can change without notice)

Tickets $35 each which includes all fee’s and taxes. Tickets are available at Centre Box Office or https://www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca/…/jest-ladies…/ or the Box Office number is 604-391-SHOW (7469)

Featuring Katie-Ellen Humphries

Katie-Ellen Humphries is a standup, writer and sketch performer whose comedy has been featured on CTV, CBC, CMT, Winnipeg Comedy Festival and OUT-TV and whose comedy album Ladyfinger debuted in the top five on iTunes in 2020.

With a sensibility that falls somewhere between the library and the locker-room this performer has become a favourite of audiences across Canada and the U.S., including regular appearances on CBC Radio’s The Debaters where she has additionally worked as a writer and Associate Producer.

Katie-Ellen is also a 3-time Canadian National Open Water 5k Swimming Champion. That’s unrelated to comedy, but it explains the shoulders.

Kate Belton:

Kate Belton is a standup comedian living in Kelowna, BC

She’s known for her sweet and silly stage presence. She produces an aptly named monthly comedy show called “Silly Sally” which sells out every month at Bernie’s in Kelowna

She loves animals, hates uncomfortable clothing and still can’t afford to get her lashes done but hopefully next year it’ll happen!

Kate has had the pleasure of sharing the stage with comedy greats including Nikki Payne, Jon Dore and in 2022 and 2023 Kate was featured on the CBC LOL hosted by Ali Hassan.