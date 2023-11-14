Chilliwack Jets Hire Grant Rollheiser as New Goalie Coach

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Jets announced Grant Rollheiser was hired as the new Goalie Coach. Grant has served as an Assistant, Goalie and Strength/Conditioning Junior A Coach in the past with other Junior organizations along with working with Chilliwack Minor Hockey Association.

From the Jets media release: Grant has a robust history of success in his playing career as a starting goaltender with Boston University for 4 years, the Trail Smoke Eaters and was even drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the sixth round, 158th overall, of the 2008 National Hockey League Entry Draft. Grant was ranked fourth in the league with the Trail Smoke Eaters and second among full-season. Named team MVP and Rookie of the Year in the BCHL. Rollheiser also played in the KIJHL for the Nelson Leafs back in 2007 and helped Nelson to the Championship Finals.

“It’s an honour to be helping out the Chilliwack Jets this year. Hockey in Chilliwack was a big part of my life growing up. It’s exciting to be able to give back and share some of the experiences the game gave me with local players. The Jets have made an impact in the community over the last couple of seasons and I’m thrilled to be able to be a part of a great organization!” – Grant Rollheiser, Jets Goalie Coach.

“Grant is a phenomenal individual and successful Chilliwack native with a wealth of experience in the NHL, NCAA, and Junior A level. He joins our roster full-time for the upcoming season and beyond.” Jets GM & President Clayton Robinson said. “Knowing that Grant’s presence will be an invaluable asset in strengthening our goaltending development. With strong connections within BC and the Fraser Valley, Grant’s arrival promises an exciting future for our players and organization.”