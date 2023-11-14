Skip to content

Chilliwack Basketball Team Claims Tournament Championship

Chilliwack (Kyle Graves) – Chilliwack Basketball Club U10 Boys went 3 – 0 this past weekend at the Prime Time Sports  Remembrance Day Jamboree to win the Tournament Championship

The Chilliwack team comprised of Grade 3/4 players, playing in the Grade 4 division worked together as a team all weekend.

Defeated Wave Club 68 – 6

Defeated 3D Black 30 – 13

Defeated Ball Lab 46 – 20

Carter Graves led all scorers over the weekend, Weston Derksen led the team as point guard, Bronx Kloot played strong defence, Colby Jansen grabbed rebounds, Kelvin Obeng knocked down tough jumpers, Colby Apps played great sprinting the floor and playing defence, Asher Kloot played tenacious defence and Brixton Logan played well on both offense and Defense. 

These young ballers who have been practicing 2x a week for the past two months represented Chilliwack as the current youngest official basketball team in Chilliwack and have bought in working as a team and improving as individuals

If you want more information on youth basketball opportunities follow Chilliwack Basketball Club on Instagram and Facebook @chilliwackbasketballclub and www.chilliwackbasketballclub.ca

2023 Chilliwack Basketball Club – Nov – Kyle Graves

