BC Real Estate Association Sees Modest October 2023 Growth

Vancouver (BCREA) – The British Columbia Real Estate Association (BCREA) reports that a total of 5,373 residential unit sales were recorded in Multiple Listing Service® (MLS®) systems in October 2023, an increase of 1.8 per cent from October 2022. The average MLS® residential price in BC was $968,786 up 4.1 per cent compared to October 2022. The total sales dollar volume was $5.2 billion, representing a 6 per cent increase from the same time last year.

Year-to-date BC residential sales dollar volume was down 13.6 per cent to $63.1 billion, compared with the same period in 2022. Residential unit sales were down 105 per cent to 64,936 units, while the average MLS® residential price was down 3.4 per cent to $971,802.