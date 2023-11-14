AbbyPD Considering Updating Their Police Patch – Want Ideas From You

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police Department are considering updating their official patch and want you to be a part of the process.

As members of our community, they ask that you submit ideas of symbols you think mark, characterize, or stand in line with their vision of “Strength in Community” and represent Abbotsford.

How do you do this?

Go to the website at www.abbypd.ca/community-patch-design to download the badge template and show them your drafts by emailing your completed patches as PDF’s as well as a brief explanation of your chosen symbols and design.

Project Deadline: December 18th, 2023.