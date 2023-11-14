2023 Chilliwack Cultural Centre – Visions Series – November 23 to December 15

Chilliwack — Step into the world of the Visions Series and explore the incredible performances of the Chilliwack Cultural Centre’s Resident Companies. Celebrating local talent in this curated series, you can witness hilariously delightful theatrical performances and stunningly beautiful orchestral programs. The Chilliwack Player’s Guild, the Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra and the Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra offer a fantastic selection of shows this November and December season!

From November 23 to December 3, the Chilliwack Players Guild brings another fantastic play, The Glitter Girls, that will have you howling with laughter. Revolving around an ad hoc meeting of a women’s social club called The Glitter Girls, this group of women is tasked with figuring out whom from their sisterhood will inherit millions (with the hopes that the Glitter Girls selected will share the money with the rest of her sisters). Filled with humour and heartwarming moments, The Glitter Girls will be an unforgettable evening of laughter.

On December 10, the Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra celebrates the holiday season with A Traditional Christmas. With a wonderful selection of Christmas and season music, this program is the perfect way to get you in the spirit of this joyous season. Paired with a Silent Auction, A Traditional Christmas is not only a musical feast for the ears, but it will also be the perfect place to find that special gift for someone in your life.

The Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra’sholiday tradition of Handel’s Glorious Messiah returns to The Centre on December 15! Year after Year, the CSO continues to breathe new life into their well-loved program, and audiences this year can expect to hear a more detailed, articulate style and quicker tempos based on Baroque dance rhythms and speech patterns. This beloved oratorio includes Hallelujah and The Trumpet Shall Sound, as well as other familiar pieces.

Don’t miss your opportunity to see these spectacular performances by our local community groups, showcasing just what incredible talent can be found within Chilliwack.

