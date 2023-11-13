Harrison Lights By The Lake – Opening Ceremonies on Saturday November 18

Harrison – The annual Lights by the Lake Opening Ceremony in Harrison Hot Springs Plaza is Saturday, November 18 at 4:30 PM

The Jingle Paws Parade Details: Starting Point is Beach Tot Playground with Gathering Time: 4:15 PM and the Parade Route from Beach Tot Playground to Boat Launch Parking Lot

For the full schedule and additional event details, visit their website at https://tourismharrison.com or check our Facebook page, Tourism Harrison.

Please keep all pets leashed or otherwise contained and under control. If your furry friend likes to sing (i.e., bark nonstop), consider teaching them a fun song or keeping them slightly apart from the group to ensure everyone has a great time.

To help organizers prepare, please let them know if you plan to join the parade and the number of pets you’re bringing by emailing JinglePawsHarrison@gmail.com.