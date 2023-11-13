Christmas Baking Season and a Shortage of Rogers Brown Sugar

Fraser Valley (With files from CityNews1130) – Remember during the height of COVID, there was a run on toilet paper.

Now it’s brown sugar from Rogers.

After a unanimous strike vote in September, 158 members of the Public and Private Workers of Canada Local 8 began picketing on September 28 in front of Rogers Sugar in Vancouver. The union says it’s striking to save its seniority rights, benefits, and Employee Family Assistance Program

The union says despite setting up a picket line in front of the factory and in surrounding areas, the company has continued to run its sugar plant and various trucking companies have been removing sugar from the premises.

A “hot goods” edict has been declared by the union, it says, to discourage other companies from continuing to deal with Rogers Sugar until the union can get back to the bargaining table.

There are other brands of brown sugar, but everyone has their favs.

One comment on Facebook to FVN: In case anyone isn’t aware, brown sugar may be harder to find as Rogers is on strike. Superstore is completely out and unsure when it will be back. Save on in the malls has some on the shelf. Just in case your looking for some, especially with Christmas baking coming up soon! Add molasses to white sugar to make brown sugar.

FVN has reached out to Rogers for comment.