Chilliwack – On December 7 (6:30 PM) the Chilliwack Giants are hosting an awards banquet for player in Atom, Peewee,JB and Cheerleading at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

The Chilliwack Giants encourage everyone to dress up and enjoy a great night of recognition for all the hard work the players have put in.

The Giants Awards Banquet. December 7th at 6:30OM at 9201 Corbould St, Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Cultural Centre.