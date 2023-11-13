2023 Downtown Abbotsford Winter Jubilee Starts Saturday November 18 – Tree Lighting at 7 PM

Abbotsford – Winter Jubilee starts this weekend.

Join Downtown Abbotsford on Saturday, November 18th from 4-8:30 PM for this amazing event that will bring the community together. It’s a great way to get into the festive spirit before December!

Here are some highlights of the event

4:00 PM: Abby Middle All-Stars

4:45 PM: MEI Chamber Singers

6:30 PM: Santa March with the MEI Marching Band

7:00 PM: Tree lighting with Lions Gate Chorus (psst… the only tree lighting in Abbotsford!)

7:45 PM: Topaz

Video – https://www.facebook.com/AbbotsfordDowntown/videos/6587451911380421