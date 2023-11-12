UFV Sports Saturday – Basketball Teams Have to Hit Reset

Fraser Valley – WBB: Cascades reset after slow start to defeat Vikes

The UFV Cascades women’s basketball team survived a slow start on Saturday, as they took down the University of Victoria Vikes 72-49 to move to 4-0 so far this season. The Vikes fall to 0-4 with the result.

The Cascades get set to host the 2-2 UBC Okanagan Heat next Friday and Saturday at the UFV Athletic Centre. UFV Students attend for free with a valid student ID. Tickets can be purchased online at gocascades.ca/tickets, and the game can also be seen live on canadawest.tv.

MBB: Fourth quarter rally comes up short for Cascades against Vikes

Rookie Marcus Flores scored 12 points in the fourth quarter as the UFV Cascades looked to make a comeback in the fourth quarter, but it proved to be too late as the University of Victoria Vikes came away with a 97-86 victory on Saturday at the UFV Athletic Centre. The result sees the Cascades fall to 1-3 so far this year, while Victoria moves to 3-1.

