TWU Women’s Soccer Lose National Title, 1-0 in OT to UBC

Kingston/Langley – A goal in the last minute of overtime lifted the UBC Thunderbirds to a 1-0 victory over the Canada West Champion Trinity Western Spartans Sunday afternoon at Richardson Stadium in Kingston, Ont. TWU had beaten the Thunderbirds 1-0 (6-5 PK) a week earlier in the Canada West championship. It is UBC’s eighth U SPORTS title and TWU’s fifth championship silver medal to go with five championship titles and one bronze medal.



In her final match as a Spartan TWU fifth-year keeper Hannah Miller (Langley, B.C.) made nine saves in the loss, while UBC’s Dakta Beckett made 12 saves to earn the shutout win.

UBC’s Katalin Tolnai scored the lone goal of the match in the 120th minute to give the Thunderbirds the Glady Bean Memorial Trophy.

RECAP

Both teams had numerous opportunities throughout the match and extra time, with TWU holding a slight 18-17 edge in total shots. TWU had the better of the play in the overtime, with seven shots in the second half of overtime. But UBC made the most of their opportunity in the dying seconds of the second extra-time period.

UBC had some good advances early in the first half and opened the match with lots of pressure. However, with the gold medal on the line, the Spartans matched their intensity and both teams played the match through with a sense of urgency.

Thunderbird Jayda Thompson led their charge with speed up the wing, and in many cases, Nisa Reehal joined her to add even more pressure. The Spartans, however, knew to anticipate this duo and responded to UBC’s attempts with a collapsing defense.

In the second half both teams opened with big opportunities. Within minutes both keepers made game altering saves to keep the board scoreless.

UBC found some breakthrough opportunities starting in the 57th minute. Jayda Thompson took a strike from the left side that looked perfect but nailed the post at the last second in a stroke of luck for the Spartans. Moments later Nisa Reehal also got a shot off, but Miller stopped it.

Sophie Damian copied teammate Jayda Thompson in the 70th minute for another perfect shot that was stripped again at the last second by the post. Trinity Western responded with intensity in the Thunderbird zone during the final minutes, but their efforts didn’t take. At the end of regular time, the game remained scoreless.

Overtime started and the Spartans kept up their assault. They dominated in the additional minutes and kept the pressure in UBC’s end to tally six shots while UBC took none.

Then, in the 119th minute, UBC got their sole opportunity of overtime. They advanced towards the box and Jayda Thompson launched a perfect cross right to Katalin Tolnai who popped it off her head and in for the first goal of the match.

The Spartans continued through the final minute, but their efforts didn’t convert, and UBC held on to their lead to win the Glady Bean Memorial Trophy.