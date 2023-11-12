Lions Legend Wally Buono in Abbotsford in Support of Make-A-Wish – Thursday November 23

Abbotsford – Join RE/MAX Truepeak Realty for a special community presentation featuring the CFL’s WINNINGEST Coach, Wally Buono!

With his daughter Christie at his side, Wally and Christie will be talking about leadership, the importance of adopting a champion mindset, and creating a winning environment! This event will be by donation with proceeds going to Christie and Wally’s charity of choice, Make-A-Wish, Canada of which Christie Buono is the Chapter Director, BC & Yukon. Part proceeds will also go to The Children’s Miracle Network, supported by RE/MAX Truepeak Realty.

Gateway Church Thursday November 23.

Tickets are through eventbrite.