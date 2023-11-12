City of Abbotsford Looking at Site Near Old MSA Hospital for Apartment Project

Abbotsford – At the November 6, 2023 Abbotsford Council meeting, council gave first and second reading to a four storey apartment project..

The site is consisting of four vacant single detached residential parcels along Mayfair Avenue and a portion of the former McCallum Medical building site with road frontages on Cottage Lane and McCallum Road.

he proposed development is located on the west side of McCallum Road and north of Mayfair Avenue. To the north is a vacant site (previously the MSA Hospital) which is under application proposing development of six storey apartment buildings. The surrounding area consists of single detached residential uses, low rise apartment and mixed commercial and office uses. There are numerous services and amenities such as Jubilee Park, Mill Lake, schools (Alexander Elementary School and Abbotsford Senior Secondary School), and a Primary Transit Corridor (McCallum Road).

The actual site of the old MSA Hospital.

Matsqui First Nation (“Matsqui”) announced that the former Matsqui-Sumas-Abbotsford Hospital lands located at 2179 McCallum Road,Abbotsford, B.C. (the “Lands”) were returned to Matsqui on October 22, 2020.

At the Executive Council meeting on February 13, 2023 , there were a number of park proposal issues put forth. One is to encompass a park space within the proposed six story apartment development on the site of the old MSA Hospital on McCallum.

2023 Abbotsford Proposal four-apartment-buildings by Old MSA Hospital