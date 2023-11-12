2023 Surrey Tree Lighting Festival Launches Reservation System for Photos with Santa 

Surrey – For the first time, the City is launching a reservation system for photos with Santa at Surrey Tree Lighting Festival & Holiday Market to provide a smoother experience and shorter wait times for attendees. The photos are free, and reservations will open on Friday, November 10 at 12:00 p.m. Photos with Santa will be located in the Surrey City Hall atrium on Saturday, November 25 and Sunday, November 26.

“Due to overwhelming popularity of taking a free photo with Santa, Surrey Tree Lighting Festival will implement a reservation system to decrease wait times and allow for a more enjoyable experience at this year’s festival,” said Mary Rukavina, Manager of Special Events & Filming. “We would like to thank Kwantlen Polytechnic University for sponsoring the photos with Santa display at the festival again this year.”

Photos will be available every 40 minutes from 12:00–7:40 p.m. on both days of the festival, with the exception of a 6:00–6:40 p.m. timeslot on Saturday due to the tree lighting ceremony. Customers must arrive and line up within the first 15 minutes of their reserved time slot. For example, if a customer books one ticket for the 3:00–3:40 p.m. timeslot, they must arrive between 3:00 and 3:15 p.m. to uphold the reservation. Photos are limited to one per customer.

To plan ahead and reserve a photo with Santa visit santatickets.surrey.ca. For more information on the festival, visit surreytreelighting.ca.