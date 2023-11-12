Skip to content

2023 Surrey Tree Lighting Festival Launches Reservation System for Photos with Santa 

Home
Arts and Entertainment
2023 Surrey Tree Lighting Festival Launches Reservation System for Photos with Santa 

Surrey – For the first time, the City is launching a reservation system for photos with Santa at Surrey Tree Lighting Festival & Holiday Market to provide a smoother experience and shorter wait times for attendees. The photos are free, and reservations will open on Friday, November 10 at 12:00 p.m. Photos with Santa will be located in the Surrey City Hall atrium on Saturday, November 25 and Sunday, November 26. 

“Due to overwhelming popularity of taking a free photo with Santa, Surrey Tree Lighting Festival will implement a reservation system to decrease wait times and allow for a more enjoyable experience at this year’s festival,” said Mary Rukavina, Manager of Special Events & Filming. “We would like to thank Kwantlen Polytechnic University for sponsoring the photos with Santa display at the festival again this year.” 

Photos will be available every 40 minutes from 12:00–7:40 p.m. on both days of the festival, with the exception of a 6:00–6:40 p.m. timeslot on Saturday due to the tree lighting ceremony. Customers must arrive and line up within the first 15 minutes of their reserved time slot. For example, if a customer books one ticket for the 3:00–3:40 p.m. timeslot, they must arrive between 3:00 and 3:15 p.m. to uphold the reservation. Photos are limited to one per customer. 

To plan ahead and reserve a photo with Santa visit santatickets.surrey.ca. For more information on the festival, visit surreytreelighting.ca

Share This:

All About Expos

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts