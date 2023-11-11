UFV Sports Friday – Basketball Home Opener, Rowing

Fraser Valley – UFV Rowing:

The UFV Cascades rowing team is set to compete at the 26th edition of the Canadian University Rowing Championships this weekend beginning on Saturday morning and running through Sunday, November 11-12 at Burnaby Lake.



Hosted by the UBC Thunderbirds, 19 other university programs comprising of 297 student-athletes from across Canada will be a part of the two-day event. Teams will compete in time trials on Saturday, November 11th before going head-to-head for the Championship bragging rights on Sunday morning November, 12th, both days running from 9:a.m. to 4 p.m.



Sunday’s events will be streamed live from the UBC Thunderbirds youtube channel beginning at 9 a.m.

https://www.youtube.com/live/yGA7Fo8g-XY



Cascades entries

Event 3 – Men’s Lightweight 1x – Shawn Ridout

Event 4 – Women’s 2x – Kenna Johnson and Sophia Halas

Event 8 – Women’s 1x – Rebecca Stokes

Event 9 – Men’s Lightweight 2x – Peter Inden and Alexander Beauvillier



See the full Canadian University Rowing Championships schedule here: https://regattamasteronline.com/Pages/Races.aspx?regattaID=1512



Competing Teams

UFV

UBC

McGill

Western

McMaster

U Ottawa

U Sask

Dalhousie

Toronto

Brock

UVic

U Waterloo

Carleton

Calgary

Guelph

Queen’s

StFX

U de Montreal

Ontario Tech

SFU

WBB: Gobeil scores 31 as Cascades defeat Vikes in home opener

Abbotsford, BC – Maddy Gobeil scored a game-high 31 points as the UFV Cascades picked up an 89-65 victory over the University of Victoria Vikes on Friday at the UFV Athletic Centre. The home opening victory moves the Cascades to 3-0 on the season, while the Vikes drop to 0-3.

The Cascades host the Vikes again on Saturday at 5 p.m. at the UFV athletics Centre. Tickets can be purchased online at gocascades.ca/tickets, and the game can also be seen live on canadawest.tv.

MBB: Befus scores a game-high 27 points but Cascades fall to No. 2-ranked Vikes

Abbotsford, BC – Hans Befus scored 27 points off the bench for the UFV Cascades, but it was the U SPORTS No. 2 ranked University of Victoria Vikes that came away with a 92-76 victory on Friday at the UFV Athletic Centre. The win boosts the Vikes to 2-1 this season, while UFV drops to 1-2.

The Cascades get set to host Vikes again on Saturday, with the game set to tip-off at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at gocascades.ca/tickets, and the game can also be seen live on canadawest.tv.