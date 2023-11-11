Sardis Junior Falcons Lose Opening Round of Football Playoffs

Sardis – The Sardis Junior Falcons Football team lost their opening round playoff game to the Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers on Friday. The Falcons fell 42-0 to a big and talented opponent. The Falcons made a few mistakes early in the game which lead to a couple early Panther touchdowns. The Panthers built on their lead with a solid run game.

From Coach Sukh Sardis Falcons Athletics:

“We had a tough day today. Full credit to Lord Tweedsmuir, they have a very talented team and they played hard. We were not effective on either side of the football. We struggled, but I think this experience will be good for our players as we move forward as a football program. We need to play these tough games, so our players are exposed to tough, talented, and well coached teams. We’ll be better for it. I’m proud of our players and coaches. We came a long way this year.”