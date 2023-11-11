CORRECTION – Proposal to Turn Cheam View United Church Into Housing Project

Chilliwack – Cheam View United Church has been a fixture in the Downtown area for many years.

In 2019, Chilliwack United Church, Mt. Shannon United Church and Rosedale United Church made the decision to amalgamate as one. The new community of faith is now known as Cheam View United Church. Currently the previous church sites will be known as Spadina Site, Quarry Site and Magrath Site. The permanent place of worship has not yet been decided. Worship alternate between the Spadina Site and the Quarry Road site.

The Spadina site is also home to one of the oldest AA meetings in not only BC, but in Canada as well.

Chilliwack Council has scheduled a public hearing for Tuesday, November 21, to consider a proposal that would see Cheam View United Church (Spadina site) redeveloped into a six-storey housing project.

CORRECTION – from Tony DeGroot – Chair, Property Team, Cheam View United Church: The application for low income housing made by Cheam View United Church is not for Indigenous housing. The application is for low income residents from the general population. MQHS, which is runs several low income housing projects throughout the valley, quite successfully will be the project management operator.

FVN apologizes for errors in the story.

BC Housing as well as Mamele’awt Qweesome and To’o Housing Society are also involved. Basically the November 21 meeting is to amend text from Towne Centre Commercial (a church) to Affordable Rental Housing Zone.

Check with the City of Chilliwack council agenda for November 21, 2023 for more information.

Cheam View United Church – Nov 2023 – FVN

