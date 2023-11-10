Rainfall Warning for the Valley – Snow for the Coquihalla – Friday to Sunday

Fraser Valley/Fraser Canyon/Coquihalla (From Environment Canada): As of 5:27 AM PST Friday 10 November 2023

Rain, at times heavy, is expected from Friday night to Tonight and Saturday. The catchment is Metro Vancouver Northshore, Metro Vancouver Northeast and the Fraser Valley.

Rainfall amounts of 50 to 70 mm. A vigorous frontal system will spread rain at times heavy to the Fraser Valley and the Northshore and Northeast regions of Metro Vancouver beginning Friday evening. The rainfall should taper off over affected parts of Metro Vancouver on Saturday morning but persist in the Fraser Valley until Saturday evening. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

As of 4:44 AM PST Friday 10 November 2023

Prolonged snowfall with total accumulations near 20 to 30 cm by Sunday morning, Friday night to Sunday morning on the Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt, Trans-Canada Highway – Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, and Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

Potentially difficult winter travel conditions with reduced visibilities in snow or blowing snow. A weather system crossing southern B.C. will produce heavy snow over a few interior highways during the upcoming Remembrance Day weekend. Over Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt, precipitation will start as snow mixed with rain Friday night, then change to snow Saturday morning and continue through Saturday night.

Snow will ease Sunday morning.