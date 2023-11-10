New Chilliwack Child Care Centre via Unique Get Together Society

Chilliwack – The Province has partnered with Unique Get Together Society to create a new child care centre that accommodates 32 children. The society received approximately $1.2 million in ChildCareBC New Spaces funding to renovate a residential property with a wheelchair ramp, automatic doors and accessible play structures for all children.

This is in a renovated house on First Avenue near Broadway.

2023 Unique Get Together Society Child Care House – First and Broadway – Chilliwack – Nov 2023

“We are called Whole Child Childcare because our philosophy considers the body, mind and spirit with heart-led programming,” said Lousha Angel, daycare manager. “We include Indigenous teachings all throughout the centre. We offer year-round immersive nature-based play with kids planting and growing foods, so children have a connection to the Earth, and we celebrate and learn about all the cultures of our diverse families.”

“I am happy that more parents in Chilliwack can pursue work or school and more than 30 kids will be getting a great child care experience at the brand new inclusive Whole Child Childcare,” said Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack. “The Unique Get Together Society offers wonderful support to the community here and I have no doubt their new child care centre will do just the same.”