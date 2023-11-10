Meth, Cannabis Concentrate Seized at Mountain Institution

Agassiz (Correctional Service Canada) – On November 8 and 9, 2023, contraband was seized at Mountain Institution. The contraband items seized included 184 grams of cannabis concentrate and 94 grams of methamphetamine. The total estimated institutional value of these seizures is $139,000.

The institution is investigating.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.

CSC has also set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates, and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1‑866‑780‑3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.