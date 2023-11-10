Kent Harrison Search and Rescue Need to Borrow a Truck

Kent/Harrison – Kent Harrison Search and Rescue are in the process of replacing our Crew/equipment truck.

The new cab and chassis will be available in December, they will be refurbishing the equipment box, which means they will be without a vehicle from December 18th until Mid Jan 2024.

Kent Harrison Search and Rescue are looking at options for a short term replacement, either a pick up with canopy, or similar vehicle to pictures.

It will be stored inside in their secure facility for the duration of the time listed.

If anyone has a vehicle and can help Kent/Harrison SAR out for this short period please message them on Facebook or email the team info@khsar.com