Hope Slough Restoration and Planting – November 14 to 17

Hope (Roxanna Kooistra and Friends of the Camp/Hope Sloughs) The Hope Slough Restoration project, through Cheam, Sqwa and Shxwha:y Nations, has been off to a great start.

They have the opportunity to restore nearly 2000 sq meters of slough shoreline, on a private farm, across from the Nature’s Trust Reserve on the Hope Slough. Crews have been hard at work removing invasive plants and on November 14 they have hundreds of plants arriving that need to be put in the ground!

From November 14-17, between 10am-2pm, organizers will be planting in the ground, before the ground freezes.

If you are able to attend any of these days, please also reach out to roxanna.kooistra@cheamenterprises.ca for details on where to park and what to bring.

This private land owner has been very generous to let them plant this area. The property is also an active farm so it is of utmost importance that following directions on where to park and walk.

Facebook information is here.