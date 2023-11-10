Chilliwack School Trustee Bondar vs Neufeld Defamation Lawsuit Goes To Court, Tuesday November 14

Chilliwack – In September of 2022, in a faith based video conversation, now former Chilliwack School trustee Barry Neufeld referred to current Trustee and Vice-Board Chair Dr. Carin Bondar as a “strip tease artist”. He was referring to Bondar’s 2014 parody of Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” (then an Internet sensation, with hundreds of thousands of hits). It was Bondar’s way of educating UFV Students and other people, on the science of evolution.

That original FVN story is here.

Bondar will take legal action against Neufeld for the comment. The trial is expected to start Tuesday November 14 2023 at Chiliwack Law Courts.

Bondar’s 2022 Statement (in part):

I’m suing Barry Neufeld for defamation of character.

To uphold democracy, one must stand up to the powers that seek to destroy it.

Mr. Neufeld and I are two of the candidates (then) currently running for re-election in school district 33, Chilliwack. On Tuesday, September 21, 2022, Mr. Neufeld was a guest on Action4Canada’s Empower Hour. During this interview he referred to me as a ‘Strip-tease Artist’.

I am not a strip-tease artist, nor have I ever been one. I am currently a full-time instructor in the Biology Department and the School of Land Use and Environmental Change at the University of the Fraser Valley.

This week, Neufeld posted to his Facebook page, a fundraiser to help pay for his legal defense.